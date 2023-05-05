Nwam LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after buying an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after buying an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,383,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $242.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.