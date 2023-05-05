Nwam LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

