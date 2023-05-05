Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 7,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 61,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $11,347,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 30,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $275.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.78 billion, a PE ratio of 158.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.