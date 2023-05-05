Nwam LLC Buys 878 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

