Nwam LLC Boosts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

