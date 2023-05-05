Nwam LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,135 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.