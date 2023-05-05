Nwam LLC Acquires 2,338 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.85.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

