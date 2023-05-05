NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT Lowered to $113.00

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.51.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

