Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Shares Down 1.1%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.16. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.