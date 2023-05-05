NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Announces Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

NOW Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DNOW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.46. 816,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Institutional Trading of NOW

About NOW

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after buying an additional 412,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,022,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after buying an additional 331,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NOW by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 873,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 202,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

