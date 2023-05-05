NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
NovoCure Price Performance
Shares of NVCR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 824,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,615 shares in the company, valued at $14,097,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $159,860.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovoCure (NVCR)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.