NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 4,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

NovelStem International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

NovelStem International Company Profile

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

