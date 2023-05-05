NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Diane R. Garrett Sells 14,950 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NG stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. StockNews.com cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 111.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 42,493 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 155,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

