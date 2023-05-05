NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $21.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that NOV will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,904 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 243.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

