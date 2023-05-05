NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Bank of America lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,915,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after buying an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,484,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after buying an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,167,000 after buying an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

