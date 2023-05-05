NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Bank of America lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NorthWestern Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.95.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.12%. Research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.
NorthWestern Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- Apple Crushes; Get Ready For All-Time Highs
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.