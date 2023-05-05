Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. 137,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

