Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NWN stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $462.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

