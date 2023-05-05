Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.25. 4,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Northern Star Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, KCGM, Thunderbox, Carosue Dam and Exploration. The company founded on May 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

