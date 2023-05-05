Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170,243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.34% of Stryker worth $314,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

SYK traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.03. The company had a trading volume of 145,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,918. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.36. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.