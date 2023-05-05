Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,025 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $423,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.76. 667,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average of $144.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

