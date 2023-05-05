Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 33,162 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,397,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $223,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,470,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,997 shares of company stock valued at $63,108,838 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.25. 161,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

