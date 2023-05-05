Nordea Investment Management AB Has $267.65 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,972 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Express were worth $267,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 283,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.