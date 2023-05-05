Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,097 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $247,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.45. 998,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630,538. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

