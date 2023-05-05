Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,533,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Accenture worth $406,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.77. The company had a trading volume of 484,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,299. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.38.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

