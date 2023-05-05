Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 449,648 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,648 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.86% of Mondelez International worth $778,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 963,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,963,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.