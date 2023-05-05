NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NN Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ NNBR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 386,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,096. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.75. NN has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Analysts forecast that NN will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 277,568 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,895.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,921,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,362.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 640,211 shares of company stock worth $665,568. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in NN by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of NN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 1.2% during the third quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,488,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NN by 27.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Stories

