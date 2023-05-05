Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 22,599,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 17,079,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 102.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,728,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,639 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 99.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 39.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,995,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 848,772 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 190.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,590,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

