NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.8% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.24. 532,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

