NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $123.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

