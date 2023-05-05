Nicholas Bannerman Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 4,000 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £5,760 ($7,196.40).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON GSCT traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 144 ($1.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £756.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.67 and a beta of 1.02. The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 163 ($2.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.10.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

