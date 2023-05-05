Nicholas Bannerman Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT) Stock

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 4,000 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £5,760 ($7,196.40).
The Global Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON GSCT traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 144 ($1.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £756.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.67 and a beta of 1.02. The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 163 ($2.04). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.10.
About The Global Smaller Companies Trust
