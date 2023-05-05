NFT Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $652,697.23 and approximately $306.44 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.26 or 0.99996849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01770583 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

