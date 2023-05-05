Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given Maintains Rating at 500.com

500.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEXA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.71 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $756.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexa Resources Announces Dividend

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $779.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -126.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,536,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $6,363,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.