Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.81 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

