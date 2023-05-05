New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Insider Thomas J. Lloyd Sells 2,794 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $196,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $472,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NEWR opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

