New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.72 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NJR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,249. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 213,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

