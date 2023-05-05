New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Announces Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.72 EPS.
New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NJR traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,249. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.
New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources
Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 213,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.
Featured Stories
