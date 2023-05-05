Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.64

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.64 and last traded at $130.60, with a volume of 188363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Nestlé Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 53.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

