Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.64

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.64 and last traded at $130.60, with a volume of 188363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.83.
Several research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.
