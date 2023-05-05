Needham & Company LLC Trims Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price to $500.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.92.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $458.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,643,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $3,200,802.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock worth $47,864,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.