Needham & Company LLC Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $14.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVDL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.