National Bank Financial Upgrades Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLLMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Real Matters Price Performance

Real Matters stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Real Matters has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

About Real Matters

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to the mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

