National Bank Financial Boosts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,350.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FRFHF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

FRFHF stock opened at $684.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $439.80 and a 1-year high of $705.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $669.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.19.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

