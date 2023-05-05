Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.22), with a volume of 430760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.92 ($0.22).

Nanoco Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -896.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards acquired 72,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £20,363.56 ($25,441.73). Company insiders own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots to use in the sensor industry; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

