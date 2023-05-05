NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.53

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.53 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 45.99 ($0.57). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.56), with a volume of 15,792 shares.

NAHL Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.89 million, a PE ratio of 4,420.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

