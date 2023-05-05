My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 20% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.17 million and $765,548.73 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,760 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

