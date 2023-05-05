MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target Raised to €242.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to €242.00 ($265.93) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MTUAY opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.05. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $134.54.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

