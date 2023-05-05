Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.42% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,918. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.