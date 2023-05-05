Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 1.4%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.90 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.69). Approximately 695,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,830,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.90 ($1.71).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Moonpig Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,926.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.
Insider Activity at Moonpig Group
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.