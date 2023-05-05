Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Shares Down 1.4%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.90 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.69). Approximately 695,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,830,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.90 ($1.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Moonpig Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £463.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,926.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Insider Activity at Moonpig Group

About Moonpig Group

In other Moonpig Group news, insider David W. Keens purchased 110,100 shares of Moonpig Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £134,322 ($167,818.59). 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.