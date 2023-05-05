Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.33

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $209.52 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00058548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,391,561 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

