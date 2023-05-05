Monster Beverage’s (MNST) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at VNET Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.74.
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
MNST stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,146,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $60.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
