Monster Beverage’s (MNST) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at VNET Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

MNST stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,146,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

