Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) & Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Critical Analysis

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and Monster Beverage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $50.78 million 0.12 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.26 Monster Beverage $6.31 billion 9.57 $1.19 billion $1.12 51.63

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monster Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Monster Beverage 0 5 13 0 2.72

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reed’s and Monster Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Monster Beverage has a consensus target price of $56.19, suggesting a potential downside of 2.81%. Given Monster Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Reed’s.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Monster Beverage 18.88% 17.32% 14.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Monster Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Reed’s on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations. The Other segment consists of certain products sold by its subsidiary, American Fruits and Flavors LLC to independent third-party customers. The company was founded on April 25, 1990, and is headquartered in Corona, CA.

