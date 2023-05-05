Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $61.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 101.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after buying an additional 2,914,583 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after buying an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

