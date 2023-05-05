Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $61.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 101.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after buying an additional 2,914,583 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,874,000 after buying an additional 1,949,791 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.